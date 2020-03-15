Home

William Franklin "Bill" Lane Obituary
WILLIAM FRANKLIN "BILL" LANE, JR. William Franklin "Bill" Lane, Jr passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 11, 2020. Born in Wilson County on January 13, 1933 he was preceded in death by his parents, William F Lane and Katherine Emogene Herring, Joseph David Wheeler (step-father) and his beloved wife of more than 39 years, Barbara Jean (BJ) Deans Lane. He is survived by his children, Leslie Lane Corbett (Tommy) of Greenville; Carter Herring Lane (Jennifer) of Orlando, FL; Peirson Freeman Lane of Swansboro; Scott Lane Hair (Brent) of Fuquay-Varina; Frances Holdford Goodman (Noel) of Wilmington; Roy R. Holdford (Gina) of Wilmington; Barbara Anne H Montague of Marietta, GA and twelve grandchildren, Lindsey, Joshua, Dorothy, Sarah, Hunter, Kayla, Cameron, Roy IV, Anna Grace, Stephen, Taylor and Matthew. The family would like to give gratitude and very special thanks to Irene Armstrong, the staff at Bradley Creek and the caregivers at Always Good Company, Inc for being there for Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Timothy's Episcopal Church, PO Box 1527, Wilson, NC 27894, or to St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 and St. Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403. Services will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00am at St Timothy's Episcopal Church in Wilson, NC. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 15, 2020
