WILLIAM G. MCCONAHEY Bill was born in Warren, Ohio on Dec. 21, 1937 to Dorothy and Donald McConahey. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, he went to a better place on April2, 2019. His wife of 59 years, Pat, and son, Mark, were by his side. He is also survived by his son Gregory and wife, Sue, and daughter, Beth, and husband, Brad and grandchildren, Hannah and William, who he loved dearly. Also surviving are his sister, Dee, and husband Ron and nephews Jeff and Jay and their families and niece, Joy and family,and brother in law, Jim and wife Betty Jo and their families. There will be a Celebration of his life on May 18 at 1:00 at Kenan Chapel in Landfall. Please dress comfortably and colorfully, as Bill would have wished. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC, 28401. The staff of hospice was so helpful and loving in caring for Bill, particularly Brianna and Teresa. Also the Greater Wilmington Tennis Assc. At 624 Tree Swallow Lane, Wilmington, NC, 28411 have set up a Memorial Scholarship in his name. His quick jokes, ready smile and welcoming words will be missed by all.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 9, 2019