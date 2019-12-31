|
WILLIAM GEORGE "BILL" BLAIR William George "Bill" Blair, Jr., 89, of Oak Island passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born August 18, 1930 in Genesee County Michigan, son of the late William George Blair, Sr. and Alice May Winser. He was one of five children and grew up in Flint, Michigan. He had a successful career as a pharmaceutical representative. In the summer of 1966 Bill was promoted to Hospital Sales Representative with the Richardson-Vicks Corporation (eventually acquired by Merrill Dow Pharmacuticals) and transferred from Westland, Michigan to Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He was an active member at Mt. Lebanon United Presbyterian Church where he served for many years as a Deacon and Elder. He became Scoutmaster of BSA Troup 193 in support of his son Bill. His scout experiences and lives he touched in that role are still remembered by his former scouts. He supported his son Mark's love of baseball by becoming an umpire and league official for several seasons. In 1996 he retired from pharmaceutical sales as a top salesman and moved to Oak Island in 1999. He loved outdoor activities, was an avid gardener and golfer and longtime member of Oak Island Golf Club. Bill was a volunteer at Dosher Memorial Hospital for 18 years logging over 1000 hours. He also volunteered for 16 years with Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program as a nest parent, and was an active member of the Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Bill was a devoted father and grandfather, loving, caring man who was fortunate to have been married to two of his best friends, Ann from 1956 to 1982 until her passing, and Peg with whom he was married for the past 35 years. Preceding him in death were three of his siblings, Betty, Mary, and Thelma. Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret "Peg" Blair of Oak Island; four children, William G. Blair, III and wife Cheryl of Mineral Bluff, Georgia, Mark Blair and wife Connie of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert Balentine and wife Christina of Rancho Cordova, California, and Janice Lejarza and husband Edward of Leland; sister, Reta Fagan of Flint, Michigan; six grandchildren, Bethany Ann Blair, William G. Blair, IV, Nicholas Blair, Jacob Blair, Adam Balentine, and Joseph Balentine; and nieces Val Ehrman and Carrie Smith. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel in Southport. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the following groups: Friends of The Sea Turtles, 3003 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465; Dosher Memorial Hospital, 924 North Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina 28461 or Liberty HomeCare and Hospice, 1120 Ocean Hwy W. Suite E, Supply, NC 28462. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 31, 2019