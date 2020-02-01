Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Charlottesville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Millick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. "Bill" Millick III


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. "Bill" Millick III Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" H. MILLICK III Remembering William "Bill" H. Millick III ... Born: August 17, 1922 at Merion Park, Pennsylvania Husband of 38 years to a beautiful, loving wife, the late Lore F. Millick Father of ,a man to be proud of, Mark William Millick Died: January 30, 2020 at Charlottesville, Virginia - Intelligent. - Articulate. - Resourceful. - Warm. - Gracious. - Well-read. - Precise. - Gifted. - Loving. - Charitable. - Informed. - Prepared. - Idea-filled. - Quick-witted. - Faithful. - Gregarious. - Humorous. - Well-rounded. - Fatherly. - Beloved. - Greatly-missed. - Committed follower of Jesus Christ. - Bound for glory. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville on February 2 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please send memorial gifts to Innisfree Village, Walnut Level Rd., Crozet , VA 22932
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -