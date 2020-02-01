|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" H. MILLICK III Remembering William "Bill" H. Millick III ... Born: August 17, 1922 at Merion Park, Pennsylvania Husband of 38 years to a beautiful, loving wife, the late Lore F. Millick Father of ,a man to be proud of, Mark William Millick Died: January 30, 2020 at Charlottesville, Virginia - Intelligent. - Articulate. - Resourceful. - Warm. - Gracious. - Well-read. - Precise. - Gifted. - Loving. - Charitable. - Informed. - Prepared. - Idea-filled. - Quick-witted. - Faithful. - Gregarious. - Humorous. - Well-rounded. - Fatherly. - Beloved. - Greatly-missed. - Committed follower of Jesus Christ. - Bound for glory. A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Charlottesville on February 2 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please send memorial gifts to Innisfree Village, Walnut Level Rd., Crozet , VA 22932
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 1, 2020