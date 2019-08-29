Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for William Phinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Phinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Phinney Obituary
WILLIAM H. PHINNEY William Henry Phinney, age 87 of Leland House passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Massachusetts on August 13, 1932, to Harold Phinney and Lillian Warren Phinney. Preceded in death by a son, Billy Phinney and a brother Bob Phinney. William was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Linda Walker (Steve), Ronnie Phinney (Jeannie), Laurie Augustin (Gary), Merry McCulloch (Randy), and Karen McDougall; the mother of his children, Rita Roy Phinney; four grandchildren, Brian Walker, Scott Walker, Stephanie Bagwell, and Kara Ricks; three great-grandchildren, Estelle, Paxton, and Zoey; special companion of many years, Marge Rowland. "We love you, always have and always will". Memorial service plans are pending. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now