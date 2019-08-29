|
WILLIAM H. PHINNEY William Henry Phinney, age 87 of Leland House passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born in Massachusetts on August 13, 1932, to Harold Phinney and Lillian Warren Phinney. Preceded in death by a son, Billy Phinney and a brother Bob Phinney. William was a proud veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Linda Walker (Steve), Ronnie Phinney (Jeannie), Laurie Augustin (Gary), Merry McCulloch (Randy), and Karen McDougall; the mother of his children, Rita Roy Phinney; four grandchildren, Brian Walker, Scott Walker, Stephanie Bagwell, and Kara Ricks; three great-grandchildren, Estelle, Paxton, and Zoey; special companion of many years, Marge Rowland. "We love you, always have and always will". Memorial service plans are pending. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019