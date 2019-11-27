Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
William Davis
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakdale Cemetery
William Henry Davis


1926 - 2019
William Henry Davis Obituary
WILLIAM HENRY DAVIS William Henry Davis, 93, of Wilmington, lovingly known as "Skinny" or "Bill," died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Duke Hospital, Durham, NC. He was born in Goldsboro, NC, February 27, 1926, the son of Leslie Cardonell Davis & Lola Mae Hatch Davis He spent his early days in Goldsboro and his summers on the farm in Beautancus, NC. He worked hard as a young man to help support his family by ushering at the theater and running a bike route. After returning from WWII, he worked 39 years at AT&T as a troubleshooter and technician for businesses. He spent his days taking care of his family and loved ones, fishing when he could, and building whatever he needed himself. He could fix absolutely anything with a wrench, a screwdriver, and a meter. Bill was a good, dependable, honorable, brilliant, and authentic man who spread love and caring everywhere he went. He always selflessly practiced what he preached and always stood up for what is right. He is survived by his son, John Leslie Davis & his wife Debbye; his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis Mergenthaler & her husband Tony; his grandson, John Michael King, Jr.; his grandson, Joshua William Davis & his wife Heather; his great-granddaughter, Isabelle "Izzy" Marguerite Davis and his cousin, Pete Davis. Also, those he is joining in Heaven: His wife, Ann Warren Davis; his son, William Henry Davis, Jr. "Buddy"; his siblings, Leslie, Helen, Doris, Earl, and Edna; his in-laws, Isabel Cox Warren and John Warren and his mother and father, Lola Mae and Leslie Davis. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, November 30th, at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Habitat for Humanity or Duke Cancer Center A special thanks to his neighbors, friends, co-workers, all the Duke Hospital staff, Jill, the K&W family, and his breakfast buddy Joe. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 27, 2019
