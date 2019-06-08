|
WILLIAM HENRY FRAZIER, JR. Thomasville, Ga. - William Henry (Bro. Bill) Frazier Jr., 78, of 75 Marcia Lane went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2019, at John D Archbold Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He was born Jan. 15, 1941 in Ashland Ky., raised in Gadsden Al. he was preceded in death by his Father and Stepmother William Henry Sr. and wife Josephine, and grandson Ethan Frazier. Bro.Bill was an ordained Baptist Minister, God allowed him to start "The Chapel "in 1970 where he became chaplain of N.A.S.C.A.R. for several years. Later he was Public Relations Manager for Richard Petty, and later worked with Maurice Petty. The Petty family had a big influence in the life of Bro. Bill and his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren passionately. Surviving are, wife Phyllis of the home, three children, daughter Lisa Frazier Huffman of Asheboro, NC; son John Frazier and wife Betsy of Trinity, NC; daughter Michele Arthur Cone and husband Ken of Thomasville, Ga. Nine Grandchildren, Drew Frazier and wife Joy, Matthew Frazier, Chad Mabe and wife Kymber, Paige Martin and husband Jason, Tyler Huffman and wife Jameykay, Keila Cone, Olivia Cone, and Will Cone. Seven Great Grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Noah, Jude, Ryleigh, Rylan, and Nathan. He is also survived by his first wife, who is a very special person to our family, Barbara Gunnells Frazier. The family will be receiving friends at the home at 75 Marcia Lane Thomasville Ga. on Saturday June 8, from 2:00pm - 7:00pm. Memorials may be made to your local Salvation Army at 514 N Madison St, Thomasville, GA 31792 or charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 8, 2019