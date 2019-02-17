|
|
WILLIAM JOHN MERCIER, SR. It is with great sadness that the family of William J. Mercier Sr announces his passing on February the 12th, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. Bill was born on May the 5th, 1947 in Beaver County, PA. Bill is preceded in death by his father, Emory J Mercier, and his mother, Mary Milligan Mercier; three sisters, Ruth Bowley, Marge Owens, and Gloria Terila, and one brother, E.J. Mercier. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary and his children, Son Bill Mercier Jr., two daughters, Kim Fairfax (Dewayne), and Brandy Cooper and Fiance Jeremy. Bill will also be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, a very special niece, Linda Sherill (Bill), two sisters, Judith Collins (Bob), and Eleanor Morris, and one brother, Hank Mercier. A celebration of life will be held at Freedom Baptist Church located at 802 N. College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405, on Thursday, February the 21st. The family will receive friends and family at the church from 5 to 6pm with service following at 6pm. the family ask in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Baptist Church or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 17, 2019