Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
William John O'Connor Obituary
WILLIAM JOHN O'CONNOR William John O'Connor, 38, was called to heaven on April 27, 2020 after a remarkable demonstration of personal strength and courage in his battle for life and against cancer. Will was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on December 16, 1981. He is predeceased by his hero and father, William "Bill" O'Connor, paternal grandparents, James and Marcella O'Connor (Syracuse, N.Y.) and maternal grandparents, John and Martha McMahon (Syracuse, N.Y.). Will is survived by his mother, Missy O'Connor, who he adored; his other hero, his brother Luke, and his sister, Mary Claire (Nathan) Shields, who was his miracle. Will's aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews will miss his huge personality, infectious laugh and kind heart. Will's family and friends meant the world to him. They were the best part of living for Will. He loved his friends deeply and treasured each and every one of them. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Will graduated from Westhill High School (Syracuse, N.Y.) in 2000. He attended Niagara University (Niagara, N.Y.) where he earned a bachelor's degree in business. Will studied at Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and graduated in 2006 earning a MBA. He went on to be a stockbroker and private banker in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Charlotte, N.C. Will enjoyed playing baseball, softball and golf. He was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan and a lifetime SU fan. Will was a huge Seinfeld fan and ALWAYS found a way to incorporate a quote or two from the show into conversation with family and friends. In recent years, living in Wilmington, N.C., Will had many friends and acquaintances. He loved his friends who helped him find a different path to walk. His church, Port City Community Church, helped him further down the path and guided him in his search of the Lord. The path ended with Will finding peace with God, with who he will spend eternity. Due to the pandemic, a service celebrating Will's life will be scheduled at a later date. Will has kept each one of us waiting on him in his life. So for this one last time, Will will have us wait! Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 14, 2020
