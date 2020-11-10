WILLIAM JUSTICE William Justice, age 82, passed away on October 7th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn and his five children, Kathy, Barbara, Sheri, William, and Robert, and his brother Robert. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived as dynamic a life as anyone could hope to live and yet it still feels like he left us too soon. His life and spirit are full of kindness and love and curiosity and humor and creativity and compassion. People who knew him or many times just met him were touched and changed by his way of being. There was a spark inside him that was both inspiring and reassuring. He had an unparalleled work ethic. He believed in the opportunity for one to better themselves and fostered this for the people in his life whenever he could, both personally and professionally. He was kind in a way that reminded you what human connection was for. He was also humble in the very best way someone can be humble. He was a genuine friend and will be deeply, truly, sorely, and forever missed. He will be laid to rest on November 14th at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, NC. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to St. Jude's Hospital (his favorite charity) or Hospice (Lower Cape Fear Life Care), who was very good to him. Thank you.



