WILLIAM KEITH William Franklin Keith, 92, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. He was born in Pender County, NC June 24, 1927 to Charles Powell Keith Sr. and Katie Floyd Clark. He grew up on the family farm in Pender County. Bill served in the U. S. Navy at the end of World War II. In 1952, he married Juanita "Pete" Todd on January 6th. Returning to Wilmington, he entered the trucking business. He worked for himself awhile and then Cromartie Trucking. He went on to work for Babcock and Wilcox where he retired in 1983. In May 1984 he had a collision with a freight train at an unmarked crossing during a total solar eclipse and thunder storm. After his recovery he went to work for the Hess Corporation before retiring in 1995. In his free time, he enjoyed "working out in the country" raising cattle and mowing the local cemeteries. One year he even won a ribbon at the North Carolina State Fair with his prize Brahma bull. Bill has been a member of the Pender County Fellowship club for over forty years. He and Juanita attend Winter Park Baptist Church where they served for over 50 years. On January 6th of this year they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Juanita "Pete" Todd Keith, his three children Gwen K Brown (Ken), Lynn K Creech (Tony) and Ronald Keith. His five grandchildren Ashley Creech, Jennifer Brown, Matthew Brown, Brandon Keith, and Carly Keith. His great grandchild Bentley Rivenbark, his sister Laura K Spivey, and his sister and brother-in-law Martha and Benny Herring. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, January 17, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will be held 1pm on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at Winter Park Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Teachy officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bill's name to Winter Park Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 17, 2020