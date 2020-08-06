WILLIAM KENNETH HALE William Kenneth Hale (Bill) passed away on July 30, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. The son of an Air Force pilot, Bill was born to Boyden and Lois Hale on April 14, 1947 at Fort George AFB in Spokane, Washington. He lived in numerous states, including Texas and New York, before coming to this state to attend North Carolina State University, from which he graduated in 1969. Bill received a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of North Carolina and was licensed by the NC State Bar in 1974. He was a member of the New Hanover County Bar Association and Fifth Judicial District Bar. Bill spent his career specializing in insurance law in Raleigh, NC. Upon graduating from law school, Bill joined the Research Division at the NC General Assembly, where he was a senior counsel to the House and Senate Insurance and Judiciary Committees. He moved to the Office of the NC Insurance Commissioner in 1985, where he served as a Deputy Insurance Commissioner, hearing officer, and legal counsel. As legislative liaison for Commissioner Jim Long, Bill played an integral role in drafting and explaining many bills that are now part of the NC General Statutes. Because of his expertise and ability to work with others, Bill was trusted and consulted by members of the General Assembly from both political parties. Bill retired from the State in January 2003 with thirty years of service. After being in private practice for a short while, Bill returned to the Insurance Department to work part time as an administrative law judge and special counsel until August 2015, when he happily fulfilled a longstanding dream to become a full-time resident of Wilmington. Bill fought courageously against a cruel and aggressive form of brain cancer from which he is now liberated. He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Ann Lashley Hale, his sister-in-law Susan Ingle of Wilmington, NC, and his sister Carolyn and her husband Jack Haar of New York City. He was predeceased by his beloved brother-in-law Paul Ingle. Bill's extended family includes Susan and Paul's son Gene Ingle and wife Sherri of Wilmington, Susan and Paul's daughter Ashley Grandin and husband Jon of John's Island, SC, and their children. Bill loved being a pet parent to many rescued cats over the years, and he is sorely missed by those he now leaves behind: Jeckle, Yogi, and Boo Boo. The family is grateful for the compassionate and skilled care Bill received during his last days while he was a patient at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove. Bill was a member of St. James Parish in Wilmington and sang in the church choir. He will be interred in the St. Francis Garden at St. James at a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at St. James at a future time when it is safe to do so. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Music Fund at St. James Parish, 25 South Third Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401, or to an animal rescue organization of the donor's choosing. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com