Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Fulcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kort Fulcher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Kort Fulcher Obituary
WILLIAM KORT FULCHER William Kort Fulcher of Ida, Arkansas passed away on May 20, 2019. Bill was born June 29, 1947 to William and Mary Fulcher in Danville, VA, graduated from Tunstall High School in 1965, and then served in the U.S. Army. Afterward he worked many years for Winn-Dixie, then for the US Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster of Tumbling Shoals, AR in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Dunn) Fulcher, sons, Johnny Marshall (wife, June) and Stuart Fulcher, seven grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Mike Marshall, Adam and Tim Perkins. Bill was loved by many and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at 2 pm at the LDS Church, 14224 US Hwy 17 Hampstead, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Food Bank (arkansasfoodbank.org) at 4301 W 65th Street, Little Rock AR 72209, Heber Springs Humane Society at 49 Shelter Ln, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.