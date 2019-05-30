|
WILLIAM KORT FULCHER William Kort Fulcher of Ida, Arkansas passed away on May 20, 2019. Bill was born June 29, 1947 to William and Mary Fulcher in Danville, VA, graduated from Tunstall High School in 1965, and then served in the U.S. Army. Afterward he worked many years for Winn-Dixie, then for the US Postal Service, retiring as Postmaster of Tumbling Shoals, AR in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Dunn) Fulcher, sons, Johnny Marshall (wife, June) and Stuart Fulcher, seven grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Mike Marshall, Adam and Tim Perkins. Bill was loved by many and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at 2 pm at the LDS Church, 14224 US Hwy 17 Hampstead, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Food Bank (arkansasfoodbank.org) at 4301 W 65th Street, Little Rock AR 72209, Heber Springs Humane Society at 49 Shelter Ln, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 30, 2019