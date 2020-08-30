WILLIAM L. STREETS William Louis Streets was born in Wilmington, NC on March 23, 1937 to Theodosia Streets and Troy McGhee. In addition to his mother whom he loved and adored, he was proudly raised by his grandmother, Annie Hannington and his step-father, Robert Sheridan, Sr. William was a member of the Mount Olive AME Church and a proud Williston graduate of the class of 1955, where he was lovingly known as "Baby." In 1959 he graduated from Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee where he served as Vice President of the senior class and became a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha. After graduation, William was selected to participate in a Columbia University sponsored program called Teachers for East Africa, a program that prepared American teachers for educational service in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. He left the US and arrived in Bukoba, Tanzania in 1962. It took William some time to adjust to life in Africa, but everything changed when he met and two months later was engaged to Mavis Mota. They married in June of 1963 and their daughter Billie was born a year later. William learned to love Bukoba and was well known for riding around town on his motorbike or pikipiki as it was called in Tanzania. In 1964, they arrived in the US in grand fashion where family and members of the community came to greet them at the Wilmington airport, as they returned from travels around Africa and Europe. William lived in Syracuse, NY and then Harlem, NY where he worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity, the Addiction Services Agency (ASA) and later ran a division of Head Start. In 1972 while working at ASA, William and two other city officials were held hostage for five hours by a group requesting answers to changes made within ASA's programs. Twenty police officers forced entry into the building and the hostages were safely released. William and Mavis ultimately moved to Ridgewood, NJ where their daughter graduated from High School. In 1982, William moved back to Wilmington where he taught in various schools in the New Hanover County school district until he retired. Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Dorothy M. DeShields. He is survived by his daughter Theodosia Billie Streets as well as brothers, Robert Sheridan, Jr. (Linda) of San Angelo, TX and Michael Sheridan of Greenville, NC. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins in his Streets, Sheridan, DeShields and McGhee family whom he loved dearly. During the last 13 years William fought courageously through the ravages of dementia and numerous bouts with cancer. William enjoyed life and loved to have a good time! He's now at peace and is smiling, laughing and dancing again. He is loved and will forever be missed! Public viewing will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pine Forest Cemetery. ?In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be sent "In memory of William L. Streets" to one of the following organizations: Alzheimer's Association
- Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or Elderhaus, 2222 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.