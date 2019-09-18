|
WILLIAM "BILL" LACY PARKER, SR. William "Bill" Lacy Parker, Sr., 88, of Leland, North Carolina, went to be with his Savior and Lord peacefully at his home on the morning of September 14, 2019. Bill was a wonderfully generous man who loved with his whole heart. He loved spending time with his family, he loved gardening and working outside, and he loved being at the beach. He was also a devoted East Carolina football fan, where his son Billy played. Above all else, Bill loved Jesus, and he often recalled fondly how the proudest moments of his life were when his children and grandchildren accepted Christ as their Savior. Bill was a veteran of the Air Force, and after his military service he spent his entire career, 43 years, as a dedicated employee of AT&T/Bell South from where he retired in 1993. Bill is survived by his devoted wife of almost 61 years, Ruby, his son William "Billy" Lacy Parker, Jr. (Kendall), his daughter Darlene Parker, two grandchildren, Will Parker (Leah) and Karen Isabell (Andy), one great grandson, Kayden Parker, and his treasured dog, Sugar. He was a wonderful and deeply loving husband, father, and papa, and he will be greatly missed. Mr. Bill's wishes were to have a casual memorial service. Honoring his wishes there will be a memorial service at 12:00 noon, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Magnolia Greens Club House, 1730 Tommy Jacobs Drive, Leland, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or any No Kill animal shelter.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019