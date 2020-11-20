WILLIAM LANE DUNGAN "BILL" Mr. William L. Dungan (Bill), 74, of Wilmington went to be with the lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1946, with his twin brother Dan, in Roanoke, Virginia to Sanders Joseph Dungan and Helen Dooley Dungan. Bill and Dan have been close since birth and have many humorous stories to tell about their adventures together as children. They remained close throughout Bill's life. After earning a B.S. in business from Virginia Tech, Bill enlisted in the United States Army. His reputation at Fort Benning was that he was the only candidate who could crawl through the swamp and come out with the creases intact in his khakis. After earning a commission as a First Lieutenant he attended an advanced program at Indianapolis where he met his future wife, Miranda. In 1970, he was assigned to Fort George G. Meade in Maryland as Captain and served there until 1972. On December 28, 1970, he was married to Miranda Morse in LaPorte, Indiana. After completing his service, Bill attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and earned an MBA. He accepted a job in Charlotte NC and was subsequently hired by National Gypsum, where he worked as an auditor and financial analyst until being promoted to plant manager at the Wilmington National Gypsum plant. After retiring in 2002, he drove a school bus and enjoyed carrying children to school and home again each day for 8 years. He loved playing golf with friends or his sons, fishing at the Outer Banks with family, hiking in the NC mountains and working on his yard or tinkering around the house to repair items which may or may not have been broken. He was an active member of Saint Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed the Men's Bible Study and his Sunday School class. Surviving are his wife Miranda, his brother Sanders Daniel (Dan)Dungan, two sons, Conor P. Dungan of Wilmington and Matthew Lane Dungan of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and 4 grandchildren: Walker P., Emma K., Bryan W. and Henry Puche. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church general fund or the Music on Market program at St Andrews that Bill loved. A private ceremony will be held at St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church followed by interment at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com