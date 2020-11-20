1/1
William Lane "Bill" Dungan
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM LANE DUNGAN "BILL" Mr. William L. Dungan (Bill), 74, of Wilmington went to be with the lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1946, with his twin brother Dan, in Roanoke, Virginia to Sanders Joseph Dungan and Helen Dooley Dungan. Bill and Dan have been close since birth and have many humorous stories to tell about their adventures together as children. They remained close throughout Bill's life. After earning a B.S. in business from Virginia Tech, Bill enlisted in the United States Army. His reputation at Fort Benning was that he was the only candidate who could crawl through the swamp and come out with the creases intact in his khakis. After earning a commission as a First Lieutenant he attended an advanced program at Indianapolis where he met his future wife, Miranda. In 1970, he was assigned to Fort George G. Meade in Maryland as Captain and served there until 1972. On December 28, 1970, he was married to Miranda Morse in LaPorte, Indiana. After completing his service, Bill attended Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and earned an MBA. He accepted a job in Charlotte NC and was subsequently hired by National Gypsum, where he worked as an auditor and financial analyst until being promoted to plant manager at the Wilmington National Gypsum plant. After retiring in 2002, he drove a school bus and enjoyed carrying children to school and home again each day for 8 years. He loved playing golf with friends or his sons, fishing at the Outer Banks with family, hiking in the NC mountains and working on his yard or tinkering around the house to repair items which may or may not have been broken. He was an active member of Saint Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed the Men's Bible Study and his Sunday School class. Surviving are his wife Miranda, his brother Sanders Daniel (Dan)Dungan, two sons, Conor P. Dungan of Wilmington and Matthew Lane Dungan of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and 4 grandchildren: Walker P., Emma K., Bryan W. and Henry Puche. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church general fund or the Music on Market program at St Andrews that Bill loved. A private ceremony will be held at St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church followed by interment at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Miranda, I am so very sorry. May Bill's memory be a blessing for you, your boys and the rest of your family.
Rachel Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved