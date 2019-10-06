|
WILLIAM LEE (BILL) JUMP William Lee (Bill) Jump passed away on October 3, 2019 in Lower Cape Fear Hospice. His loving wife, Betty of 62 years preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Dr. Teresa Jump of Indianapolis, IN and Debra Brod of Houston, TX; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was born June 26, 1931 to William and Leora (Skelton) Jump in Muncie, IN and had three brothers, Budd and Duane (both deceased) and Randy. He graduated from Selma High School and Valparaiso Technical Institute, specializing in radio engineering and police/aviation electronics. He served in the US Naval Reserve for four years (aviation electronics) during the Korean Conflict. Bill and Betty were married July 1, 1951, raising their daughters in Indianapolis (Irvington). Bill served on the Indianapolis Police Department for 25 years in communications, retiring as a Captain (Police Radio Station). He had a successful second career with General Electric (Sales Manager-mobile communications) and GE-Ericsson (liaison of the joint venture). Bill and Betty moved to Cincinnati, Detroit, Philadelphia, and New Jersey with GE and retired 25 years ago to their beloved Wilmington, NC. Bill was active in Wrightsville UMC, the Agape SS class, Disciple Bible Study, St. John's Masonic Lodge #1 A.F. & A.M. (Scottish Rite, Shrine), Cape Fear Woodworkers (carvers, boat builders), the Coastal Carolina Emmaus Community and volunteered for numerous causes. Bill had recently moved to Cambridge Village and enjoyed independent living at 88 years old! Bill was loved and admired by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He devoted his life to his family, friends and God. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held 11AM Tuesday, October 8th at Wrightsville United Methodist Church-(4 Live Oak Dr., Wrightsville Beach, NC), with lunch to follow. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Wrightsville UMC (wrightsvilleumc.org) or Lower Cape Fear Hospice (lcfh.org), 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019