WILLIAM "BILL" LEON HAMILTON JR. William "Bill" Leon Hamilton Jr., 85 of Wilmington, NC passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 15, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice after a brief illness. Born September 27, 1934 to William and Minnie Altha Jones Hamilton, in Raleigh, NC, Bill resided in Wilmington, NC for the last 30 years. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Avent Hamilton, his sister, Mary Goodwin and brother Donnie Hamilton. Bill is survived by his son, David Hamilton and wife Robin of Wilmington; three granddaughters: Ashley Hamilton, Brittany Hamilton and Ashley Wells (Brent); two great-grandchildren, Austin and Wynn Wells; and one sister, Margaret Byrd of Wendell, NC. After graduation from Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh in 1953, Bill attended East Carolina University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Bill served 8 years in the United States Air Force and retired from Lowes Companies, Inc. in 1995. After retirement Bill spent numerous hours volunteering for local charities and ministries. Bill was currently a member at Windermere Presbyterian Church, and was a long-time member and former deacon at Masonboro Baptist Church. Bill was a passionate and active fan of the UNCW SeaHawks. He bequeathed his body to The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, upstairs at Cape Fear Country Club from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following a brief time of remembrance officiated by Dr. Gordon Wright. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 22, 2019