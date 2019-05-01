|
WILLIAM MARTIN HENDLEY William Martin "Bill" Hendley, 98, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at New Hanover Hospital. Bill was born in Durham, NC on July 14, 1920 to John Vance and Lillie M. Hendley. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Ila Mae Joseph Hendley; his sister, Mary Ruth H. Williams; and his grandson, Michael Vance Hendley, Jr. Bill is survived by two sons: Bill and wife, Lorraine, of Wilmington; and Mike and wife, Peggy, of Sanford, NC; two grandchildren: Michelle H. Leonhardt and husband, Andy, of Belmont, NC; and John M. Hendley of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren: Holland and Ben Leonhardt; and his brother, John Vance (Mac) Hendley Jr. of Durham. CPO Hendley joined the Navy in 1937, serving our country through active and reserve duty for 30 years. He served on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor; and on the USS Sway, minesweeper, in the Mediterranean during the invasion of Anzio Beach, Italy. After retiring from the US Postal Service in Durham, Bill and Ila moved to Wilmington where he went to work as a real estate broker. He was a member of Winter Park Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a Deacon. Bill was a gentle, loving family man and will be greatly missed. A service of celebration of his life will be held at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home, 3915 Oleander Blvd. Wilmington. NC 28403, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis TN 38148-0142 or online at stjude.org Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 1, 2019