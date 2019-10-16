|
WILLIAM MICHAEL BRUS William Michael Brus died October 10, 2019 at his residence. Michael was born October 31, 1976 to Willem Mienert Brus and Bonnie Benton Taylor. In addition to his parents he is survived by his Partner Caroline Stuart Anderson; Stepmother Elaine Hamilton Brus; Grandmother Ruby Lee Benton; Sister Sabrina Lynn Brus and husband Jamie; Brother James Preston Bland; Half sister Ronda Brus Flynn; Half brothers Kenneth Michael Brus and Dennis Shawn Brus; Niece Kari Lynn Long; Nephews Marcus Alan Wescott and wife Justine, and Marcus Dale Wescott; Great nephew Noah Calvin Long; Great niece Olivia Danielle Long. Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the residence of Bill and Elaine Brus at 5218 Park Avenue from 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paws Place, 242 George II Hwy, Winnabow, NC 28479
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 16, 2019