WILLIAM MOORE, U.S. AIR FORCE Retired CASTLE HAYNE - William Moore, 89, left his earthly body to enter his heavenly home on August 12 after a lengthy illness. He was born March 18, 1931 in Chatham County to the late Clyde and Corinna Dowd Moore. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, John Oscar Moore, Minnie Lois Andrews and Kenneth Moore. He married the love of his life, Edna Ruth Lane, in 1952. He served in the Navy and Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1971 and returning to North Carolina. He embarked on a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, serving as a mail carrier in Dudley and Wallace before retiring in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, three children and their families: Phyllis Moore Van Dyke (Ron) of Goldsboro, Chris Moore (Alice) of Raleigh and Glenda White (Bill) of Rocky Point; seven grandchildren, Lane, Krista, Bub (Katie), Morgan (Ethan), Josh, Jared, and Savannah, and three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Levi, Emmi Rose, and one on the way, Eli William. He is also survived by a loving extended family and very special caregivers who have become extended family. He was such a very special man, full of dignity and grace who loved the Lord and his family. He spent his life on earth serving others, loved everyone, and was never one to complain. A gentle giant, soft spoken and genuine. Heaven is sweeter today with him there. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Wrightsboro Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at four o'clock in the afternoon at Sandy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek, NC with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funereal and Cremation Service, Shallotte NC

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
