WILLIAM NELSON BEST Apr 13, 1932 - Mar 27, 2020 William Nelson Best passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, March 27, surrounded by his loving family. Nelson is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Jones Best, and their children; his daughter Sally Lambeth and her husband, Albert, and his son Billy Best and his wife, Sharon. Nelson is also survived by his grandchildren, Alison Best and Scott Lambeth, his siblings Joe Best, Gordon Best and Brenda Hollowell, several devoted sisters-in-law and many adored nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carrie Best and W.T. Best, as well as his siblings, Geraldine and Seth. Nelson was born and raised in Grantham, North Carolina. He played baseball for Louisburg College and later attended East Carolina University. Nelson graduated from East Carolina College of Education and went on to receive his Master's degree from the University of North Carolina. He played semi-professional baseball until he was 27 years old. Nelson then coached high school baseball and basketball for 15 years, moving between Four Oaks High School, Leland High School, Yadkinville High School, and Greenville Rose High School. In 1969 he became the principal of Leland High School. Nelson went on to serve as the first principal of North Brunswick High School in 1972 for seven years, until he was appointed the first Athletic Director for Brunswick County. He remained in this position for 15 years, where he continued to stay in touch with the athletes and schools in his community until retirement. Nelson coached through his entire teaching career, keeping baseball — and all high school athletics, really — close to his heart. In retirement, Nelson worked part-time, as an associate scout for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a faithful member of Woodburn Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and an active member of the choir. In 2003, Nelson discovered the perfect marriage of his passions for baseball and education when he started the Leland Hot Stove organization. He and other members of the community established a scholarship to help hardworking and talented local athletes from North Brunswick High achieve their goals and offset some of their college expenses. Now, the Leland Hot Stove has grown to more than 30 members and the scholarship is up to $2,500. "When we started, we had three goals," says Nelson. "One, to have fun with baseball. We were all too old to play, but not too old to enjoy the game. Two, to support the kids in our community who have that love for baseball we all had at their age. Three, to help improve the identity of Leland as a community." Improving the identity of Leland as a community was important to Nelson, who believed that community pride has a big impact on the people who grow up here. He saw it in his students as a teacher and a principal, and he saw it in his athletes as a coach. Nelson was also active with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and received several awards for his initiatives. In 2020, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the North Brunswick High School Athletics Hall of Fame, which recognized Nelson for his efforts developing several of their programs, including volleyball, softball, track, soccer, wrestling and golf. Nelson will long be remembered for his enthusiastic encouragement of young athletes, his mentoring and role modeling, as well as his passionate cheering from the bleachers. Those who knew him will forever remember his famous baseball cheer, "Come home on the wild pitch!" The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Barbara, Lisa, Marilyn, Gladys and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nelson Best Baseball Scholarship Fund in care of the Leland Hot Stove, Morry Watkins, 387 Town Creek Road NE, Leland NC, 28451. Donations can also be sent to Woodburn Presbyterian Cemetery Fund at PO Box 1140, Leland NC, 28451 or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. The family will hold a private graveside service at Woodburn Presbyterian Church and a future celebration of life will be held when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 31, 2020