WILLIAM OLIVER POPE William "Billy" Oliver Pope passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was born on April 7, 1933 in Dunn, North Carolina, to William Anderson Pope and Ada Bagley Pope. Billy graduated from Dunn High School in 1952 and served in the United States Air Force from 1953-1954. After receiving an honorable discharge, he went into the retail business and owned a shop for ladies and men. He then covered four states as a traveling manufacturer's representative and retired after 30 years in that position. Billy transitioned into developing property in the coastal areas of North and South Carolina. He traveled extensively throughout the world, was an avid golfer, and a dedicated Carolina sports fan. He was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason and a Shriner earning his Jewel Fez. Billy will be fondly remembered for his business acumen, keen sense of humor, and smooth dance moves. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jo Pope; his son William Pope II (Susan); grandchildren Andy Smith II (Nikki), Mary Jo Mendolia (Andrew), Morgan Pope, Allyson Boorde (Andrew); and great grandchildren Andrew Mendolia, Sofia Mendolia, and Andy Smith III. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sheila Pope Smith (Andy). The family requests that those who wish to honor Billy's legacy make a gift in his name to the charity of their choice
.