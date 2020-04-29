|
|
WILLIAM PRESTON CANADY William Preston Canady of Wilmington, NC., died suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. Preston, or "Pres" as he was known to friends and family, was born January 10, 1984, in Wilmington to Louisa Trigg Canady and Joseph L. Canady Sr. Pres attended New Hanover High School and worked in the family business at Louisa Trigg Canady Landscape Design. Known as a loving son and a devoted brother, uncle and father, Pres loved all things associated with the water, including fishing with his father and working with his mother raising koi fish. He also loved rebuilding old cars with his dad and going to his son's games. One of Pres' favorite postings on social media was a poem written by Abhishek Kumar: "If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone, remember my heart."Preston is survived by his parents; a son, William Preston "P.J." Canady of Wilmington; his fiance, Melissa Wilson of Wilmington; his stepmother, Shelby Canady of Wilmington; his brother, Randy Canady (Trisha) of Bladenboro, N.C.; sisters Amy Canady Platt (Quincy) of Rocky Point, N.C., and Wendy Canady Wright (Chris) of Burgaw, N.C.; an uncle, Roger Canady of Wilmington; aunt Blair Trigg Jenkins of Flat Rock, N.C.; uncle Thomas Preston Trigg of Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews Jessica Canady of Wilmington; Marissa Burnett of Austin, Texas; Kristen Wynn and Randy Canady Jr. of Winnabow, N.C.; Viktoria Canady of Bladenboro; Brandy Khouri of Rocky Point; Hunter Galan of Wilmington; Nelson Galan Jr. of Burlington, N.C.; and Zachary Platt of Rocky Point as well as many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph L. "Joey" Canady, Jr. of Wilmington; his paternal grandparents, Roy and Edith Canady of Leland, N.C.; his maternal grandparents, William White and Mary Brent Trigg of Reidsville, N.C.; and a niece, Amanda Leigh Platt of Wilmington. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 29, 2020