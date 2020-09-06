WILLIAM R. JERROW William R. Jerrow, 95, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 in Hampstead, NC. The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love he left behind. Bill was born February 10, 1925 in Irvington, New Jersey to WIllliam Jerrow and Hazel Rankin. Bill's lifelong interest in planes led him to enlist in the US Air Force in 1943, and soon after discharge, by sheer serendipity he met his wife. In 1947 Bill married the love of his life, Mary Jane Smith of Swissvale PA, and thus began their great Love Story. In 1983 as a devoted husband and father of 5, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years. Bill loved his career as an engineer in the elevator-escalator division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, having also worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation. At Westinghouse he began as a floor inspector and retired after 39 years as a Senior Industrial Engineer. Becoming an avid golfer in his mid forties, Bill established a golf league at the Westinghouse Dover, NJ plant. His love of golf and magnetic personality brought him many life-long friendships from fellow players wherever he lived. Bill truly enjoyed life, always had a smile on his face, and was always there to brighten the lives of others including his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Gramps". Bill had a genuine and positive attitude coupled with a charismatic personality; he was a joy and an inspiration to all who knew him, as well as to those who only met him briefly, that was his gift. Bill is survived by his two sons, Bill Jerrow and Jeff Jerrow, his three daughters Barbara Jerrow, Cindy Grub and her husband Scott, and Cathy Harman and her husband Ron, as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Wednesday Sept.16th, 10:30am at the Hampstead Methodist Church, Hampstead, NC. Bill will be cremated and interred with his wife at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge New Jersey, where he and Mary Jane lived and raised their family for 30 years. In lieu of Flowers please send your donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a Four Star Rated Charity for Veterans, Defenders, and First Responders, garysinisefoundation.org
