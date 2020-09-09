1/1
William R. Raynor
WILLIAM R. RAYNOR William R. Raynor, "Bill", of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Friday, September 4th, 2020 after a year and half long battle with ALS. Bill was born August 2, 1948 in Clinton, North Carolina and was the youngest of 6 children (Bobby, Eugene, James, Edna, and Elizabeth) born to Emil and Estell Chestnutt Raynor. He attended Clinton High School (Clinton, NC) where he participated in and made life-long friendships playing football and baseball. Bill graduated with his Bachelor's degree from Campbell College and later received his Masters in Education Administration at George Washington University. He was a life-long educator and school administrator spending 30 years in the Newport News (Virginia) Public School system before briefly moving to Hampton County (South Carolina) Public Schools in 2001-2002. Retiring in 2002, he was able to enjoy his hobbies of gardening, woodworking, hunting, and cheering on Clemson to victory! Bill in his words was "blessed" to spend his life with his wife of 42 years, Ginger, his daughter Erin, and he was the loving and proud "Poppy" to grandson, Jackson. Not only was he blessed but he blessed the lives he touched. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginger" Rouse Raynor, their daughter Erin Raynor Jarrett, son-in-law, Chris, and his grandson, Jackson, of Hoboken, N.J. He is also survived by sister Elizabeth Warren of Clinton, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Estell Chestnutt Raynor, his brothers, Bobby, Eugene, and James Raynor, and his sister, Edna Knowles. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Luray, SC at Beech Branch Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Reverend David Janaro and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's name to www.als.org to help find a cure for ALS.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
