REV. WILLIAM RANDALL SMITH Rev. William Randall Smith, age 77 of Wilmington passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. He was born November 28, 1941 to the late James Smith and the late Doris Register. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Diane, his granddaughter, Jennifer Long, stepfather, Dorris Register, and brother David Register. Randall was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He served in the United States Air Force before being called into the Ministry. Randall served faithfully as an Advent Christian Minister for 45 years. He was the Pastor of Middle Sound Church, Hickory Grove Church and was the current Pastor of Castle Hayne Advent Christian Church. He devoted his life to Jesus and sharing the Gospel with others. He is survived by his daughter Sandy Gerstenmier (Steve) , son William Randall Smith, Jr (Mary), daughters Susan Clay (Russell) and Sherry Pitcher (John) and "adopted" daughter Missy Mitchell (Steve), 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sisters Sandra Register, Carolyn West, Linda McClellan (Noel) and brother Johnnie Register (Sara), numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 in the afternoon on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at Wrightsboro Baptist Church located at 2736 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington, NC 28401 with Pastors Steve Spearing and Rick Crocker officiating. Visitation with the family to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington, NC 28403 901-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 9, 2019