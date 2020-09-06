1/
Dr. William Raymond "Bobby" Price
DR. WILLIAM "BOBBY" RAYMOND PRICE, SR. 76 years old of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on the evening of September 2, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1944 in Goldsboro, NC. Bobby was married to his high school sweetheart and soulmate Barbara James Price of Wallace, NC for 55 years; their family includes son William Raymond Price Jr. (Bobby), his wife Margaret Stevens Price and their three children William Raymond III, Eliza Baker, James Dumont Walker and daughter Nicole Alleen Londono, her husband Miguel Fernando and their two children Barbara Isabella and Miguel Eduardo Jerome all of Winston-Salem, NC. Bobby's siblings include sister Brenda Price Spin and husband Dr. Fred Spin of Denton, NC and their sons Dr. Josh Spin and family and Dr. Greg Spin and family of CA; and brother Jesse Price and wife Ginny of Vero Beach, FL; mother in law Robbie James of Wallace. Bobby is preceded in death by his father Raymond Price, mother Vera Bell Grimes Price and father-in-law Jerome James. Bobby grew up in Wallace, NC where he played football for the WRH Bulldogs and graduated in 1962. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BS in Chemistry in 1967 and UNC School of Dentistry in 1971. Bobby and Barbara married in 1965 and he served as a Captain in the 24th Medical Division of the Army as a dentist in Zweibrucken, Germany from 1971-1974. They returned to Wallace where he established a private practice in 1974. Bobby continued practicing dentistry in Winston-Salem from 1978-2020. He was founder and CEO of Altadonics Corporation and held 4 US Patents for his invention of a dentition archiving technique. Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor and dentist who loved God, his family, flying airplanes, playing the drums, countless animals he rescued, watching grandkids play sports and spinning a yarn or two to friends, family and dental patients. He will forever be remembered for his loving, kind and generous heart. There will be a family graveside service on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Brice's Cemetery, Wallace, NC. Memorials may be made to Brice's Cemetery Fund, 511 E. Cliff Street, Wallace, NC 28466. You may go to www.quinnmcgowen.com to share your memories and send condolences to the Price family.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
