|
|
WILLIAM ROBERT "BOBBY" MOORE Bobby Moore age 75 of Wilmington stepped out into eternity to be re-united with the love of his life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home. Bobby was born on May 16, 1944, to the late John Reid Moore and Janie Elizabeth Yow Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise "Sue" Moore in 2016. Bobby was well known in the Wilmington area as the Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners salesman. He loved all of his many customers and enjoyed Duke basketball games, spending time with his grandchildren. Bobby is survived by his children, Junior Moore and wife Mary Ann of Wilmington, Johnny Moore and wife Sharron of Winnabow, Bobby Moore and Debbie of Winnabow, and Tammy M. Spivey and husband Tony of Leland; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carrie Seeley, Benita Herring, and Allie Williams. Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 6 Monday, November 11, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. His oldest son Junior Moore will deliver the Eulogy and prayers. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Moore, Dale Moore, Johnny Moore II, Bryce Moore, Ken Burroughs, and John Kelly. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Duncan. The family would like memorials to be directed to the Zimmer Cancer Center, 2131 S. 17th St. Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 9, 2019