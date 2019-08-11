Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
William Rock Chesser


1932 - 2019
William Rock Chesser Obituary
WILLIAM ROCK CHESSER William (Bill) Rock Chesser, 86, of Wilmington, NC, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home after a long illness. Bill was born in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 1932, the only child of late Frances Rock Chesser from Piney Point, MD and Wilbur Lowell Chesser from St. George's Island, MD. Mr. Chesser graduated in 1950 from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, serving in the Naval Reserve and then in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed on the USS Latimer, APA-152 and then on Navy Beach Jumpers, Unit 2. He married Barbara Harris from Pamlico County, NC in 1954 and later graduated from the American University. Bill worked in several accounting and controller positions including with Arthur Anderson prior to joining the Federal Government. He retired with over 25 years of service from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare/Health and Human Services, moving to Wilmington, NC in 1988. Bill is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Harris Chesser, August 3, 1995 and great-grandson, Jeremiah Levi Chesser, October 13, 2017. Bill is survived by his second wife, Linnea T. Chesser of Wilmington, NC; two daughters, Catherine C. Wilt of Drexel Hill, PA and Patricia Sheehan (Mark) of Hayes, VA; his son, W. Warren Chesser (Tania) of Wilmington, NC; five grandsons: Erich Wilt of Drexel Hill, PA, Warren A. Chesser of Slidell, TX, Jason Chesser (Jennifer) of High Springs, FL, Joshua Chesser (Mandi) of High Springs, Florida, Andrew Chesser of High Springs, FL and nine great-grandchildren. The Funeral will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Hugh Folds officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be made at coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019
