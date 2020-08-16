WILLIAM RUSSELL LANE, JR. William "Bill" Russell Lane Jr. passed away serenely Wednesday, August 12 in Kitty Hawk, NC in a fitting testament of a life epitomizing gentle strength. He was 73 years old. Bill was unique in that his brilliant, humble actions spoke the truth of him more gracefully than anything he ever said. His selfless, gentle nature revealed layers of warmth and exceptional intellect. He put others at ease with a warm smile and genuine interest in people. Bill was the first born of three sons to Margaret Pugh and William Russell Lane, Sr. of Wilmington. Growing up he played music, hunted, and fished for sharks off Johnny Mercer's pier. Bill constantly built upon his skills with increasing ambition, from computer programming to complex carpentry. After he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he married his high school sweetheart, Jane Whedbee Lane (deceased), in 1969. Together, they expanded the family business of Wilmington Hospital Supply into Tarheel Physicians Supply. More than run a successful company, the two developed a close-knit team of employees and loyal friends who may as well be family. Bill lovingly and selflessly cared for his wife Jane when she fought and ultimately lost her battle with cancer in 2006. In 2010, he married Yvonne Spruill Taylor and discovered renewed happiness in Kitty Hawk, NC. This fresh start was filled with music, camping, caring for their Bassett hounds and evolving their home into a sanctuary. Bill joyfully weaved himself into the community and atmosphere in the Outer Banks with Yvonne by his side. Throughout his life, he accepted people on their terms, drawing a quiet pride in realizing the potential of all those around him. And for that was he deeply loved by all three of his families - the one he was born into, the one he made, and the one he created anew. Bill is survived by his wife Yvonne Taylor Lane and her children, William Heath Taylor, Ross Taylor (Jennifer) and their children, Noel Dralle, Katelyn Taylor, Noah Taylor. His daughter Jennifer Lane DiStefano (Rob) and grandchildren Anna Jane and Kathryn Reese DiStefano, son William Russell "Russ" Lane III. Brothers Frank Harden Lane and Charles Jenkins Lane, and nieces and nephew, Kimberly Ellis McCusker, David Crockett Ellis, Keely Tamara and Asiah Mariah Lane. The family requests those wishing to give memorials do so by giving to the Jane Whedbee Lane Memorial Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Office of University Advancement, Attn: Tim Rogers, 601 S College Rd., Wilmington NC, 28403.



