|
|
WILLIAM SCOTT DUGAN, JR. June 23, 1933 - January 31, 2019 William (Bill) S. Dugan, Jr, 85 of Twin Lakes Retirement Community, Burlington, NC and formerly of Wilmington passed away on January 31, 2019. A native of Chattanooga, TN, he was the husband of Sandra Dugan, who survives. He was predeceased by his parents and one sister. Bill was a graduate of Georgia Tech in mechanical engineering and retired from EI Du Pont De Nemours Cape Fear Plant after 35 years as an engineer and project manager working at numerous US and international plant sites. He served as a Captain in the US Army Reserves. After retirement, he volunteered in numerous community service organizations across NC and especially valued his time with the Cape Fear Literacy Council. Music was an important part of his life playing several instruments and singing in ensembles and choirs over his lifetime. His love of music, languages, travel and diverse cultures was introduced to his children early and greatly influenced their love of learning. He was devoted to his church life and served faithfully in many different leadership roles. He was currently a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington and was a former member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and Winter Park Baptist Church in Wilmington. In addition to his wife of 30 years, survivors include two sons, Jeff Dugan (Annemarie) of Erwin TN and Jeremy Dugan of the Virgin Islands; two daughters Jennifer Dixon (Stuart) of Pittsboro and Stacy Thompson (Jeff) of Southern Pines; stepson Chris Cline (Peyton) of Raleigh and stepdaughter Jennifer Cline Lindsay (Jeff) of McAdenville; and four grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at the May-Foley Chapel at Twin Lakes Community on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell or any Hospice organization, Macedonia Lutheran Church or a . The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Hospice of Alamance-Caswell for the wonderful care given to Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2019