|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" STONE, JR. Early on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, Bill quietly slipped from his earthly life into the arms of Jesus. He was born November 25, 1946 in Marion, SC the son of the late William LeRoy Stone, Sr. and Helen Eveleta Ezzelle Stone. Bill was a loving husband to his wife June for twelve years and eight months. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Vietnamese interpreter. He was a geophysicist and had been employed with Amaco, Texaco, and Chevron oil companies. Bill was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He had a great sense of humor with a very dry wit. Surviving is his wife, June Dyson Stone; a nephew, Chris Gaskins of Wilmington, NC, a great niece, Janessa Gaskins of Pittsboro, NC, a nephew, Robert Dyson of Seattle, WA, and a niece, Sheila Warner of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Rev. J D Herchenhahn officiating. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the or the North Carolina . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019