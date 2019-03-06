Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S College Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
910-791-7055
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Stone Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Stone Jr. Obituary
WILLIAM "BILL" STONE, JR. Early on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, Bill quietly slipped from his earthly life into the arms of Jesus. He was born November 25, 1946 in Marion, SC the son of the late William LeRoy Stone, Sr. and Helen Eveleta Ezzelle Stone. Bill was a loving husband to his wife June for twelve years and eight months. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Vietnamese interpreter. He was a geophysicist and had been employed with Amaco, Texaco, and Chevron oil companies. Bill was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He had a great sense of humor with a very dry wit. Surviving is his wife, June Dyson Stone; a nephew, Chris Gaskins of Wilmington, NC, a great niece, Janessa Gaskins of Pittsboro, NC, a nephew, Robert Dyson of Seattle, WA, and a niece, Sheila Warner of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Rev. J D Herchenhahn officiating. Interment will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the or the North Carolina . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now