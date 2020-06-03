WILLIAM THOMAS KENDALL William T. Kendall, 81, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020, at his home in Matthews, N.C. "Tom" is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Pat) Kendall, of Matthews; son Scott Kendall and wife, Karen, of Marietta, Ga.; son Michael Kendall and wife, Ann, of Charlotte; and son Richard Kendall and wife, Kimberly, of Seattle. Tom has seven beautiful grandchildren - Will, Erin, Bradley, Ryan, Kristin, Emily and Drew. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucile Kendall of Louisville, Ky., sister Roberta and brother Jimmy. Tom never met anyone he didn't consider a friend, and his kind, generous approach to life will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. He could always be found spending time with family, fly-fishing at a local stream, or playing golf with friends. Tom enjoyed a successful career in retailing, including 25 years in store-management at Sears Roebuck, in Wilmington, where he and Pat raised their family, spending many days boating, swimming and fishing at the beach. They married in 1961 before Tom graduated from Vanderbilt University. He then enlisted in the USMC Reserve, highlighted by his boot camp experience at Parris Island, S.C., where he learned to live by the core values of courage, honor and commitment. The Kendall family is grateful to the staff and management at Plantation Estates in Matthews, N.C., that cared for him during his illness. A private family celebration of life is being planned for later this year. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Charlotte. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 3, 2020.