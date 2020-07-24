WILLIAM THOMAS RHEIN, JR. William "Bill" Thomas Rhein, Jr., aka "Sweet William" went to be with Jehovah on July 20, 2020. Bill was an avid fisherman, loved the Carolina Tar Heels and the Carolina Panthers, and was known for his tremendous love for his entire family and friends, and of course his infectious smile and AWESOME sense of humor. He was loved by so many and will be missed immensely. He was preceded in death by his father "Wild Bill" William Thomas Rhein, Sr.; his grandmother Jewel Irene Gore; his grandfather Frank Warren Gore; his grandmother Eva Mae Rhein, his grandfather Theodore Rhein; and two sweet angel babies. Surviving are his loving wife Linda Michelle Rhein; daughter Alexandria Dawn Rhein; son William Thomas Rhein III; daughter Samantha Jewel Rhein; son Ethan Michael Rhein; son Nathan Collin Kennedy; son Brandon Scott Kennedy; his beautiful mother Jeanne Diane Rhein and Audie Ganey; sister Natasha Jewel James; brother in law Deano James; sister Eva Marie Hedrick; brother in law Robert Bradley Hedrick; brother James Michael Rhein; sister in law Leslie Kathleen Rhein; uncles Jim Gore and Frank Gore; aunts Kay Blair, Ruthy Silas, and Lori Todd; many cousins; nieces Autumn Brooke Motes, Madison Paige Rhein, Haley Marie Congleton, Hannah Lea Barnes; nephews Brandon Todd Cayton, Patrick Tyler Barnes; and three beautiful granddaughters Autumn Marie, Lilith Dawn, and Charlotte Anne. Some very special friends and co-workers Jason Godwin, Warren and Kim Barton, David and Carol Foster, Norwood Smith, Hillman Godwin, Steve Plotner, Jeremy and Candy Jones, and the Bozart family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Liver Disease Awareness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store