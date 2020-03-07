|
WILLIAM "BILL" WOODROW BLAND William "Bill" Woodrow Bland, age 97, of Wilmington, NC passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1922 in Raleigh, NC to the late Charlie and Rachel (Mitchell) Bland. Bill was a long time and devoted member of Winter Park Baptist Church. He worked for 37 years as a sales representative for Longley Supply Company. He was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife, Rachel. Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Left to remember him are son, Timothy Bland and wife, Saralyn; daughter, Sheila Bragg and husband, David; grandchildren, Julie Farinella and husband, Joe, Rachel Baucom and husband, Kelly, Eric Bragg and wife, Rachel, Erin Compean and husband, Cruz, Douglas Tronzo, and Victoria Whitley and husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Scout, James, and Indie Baucom, Luke and Presley Bragg, Cruz and Elias Compean; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rachel (Johnson) Bland; his sister, Estelle King; and brothers, Bob and Frank. A memorial service will be held at Winter Park Baptist Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00am with Pastor Mark Teachey officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to Winter Park Baptist Church, 4700 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020