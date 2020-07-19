WILLIE BELLE BLACKMON Willie Belle Blackmon, 88, of Wilmington, NC went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday July 17, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1932 in Bladen County, daughter of the late Lela Pearl Norris and Mckinly Barnes. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Emma Pearl Moore and her brother Paul Barnes. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Donald Blackmon (Donna) and Randy Blackmon (Lynn); three grandchildren, Alisha Blackmon Hardy (Jamie), Amber Blackmon DeMers (Robert), Randy Blackmon (Michelle); eight great grandchildren, Robbie DeMers, Arianna Blackmon, Lillian White, Dylan DeMers, Randy Blackmon Jr., Hailey Hardy, Shelby Hardy and Cash Blackmon. She was the beloved wife of Grady Blackmon, her high school sweetheart. They shared 62 memorable years together. Belle was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, a giving and caring friend to all she met. She enjoyed sewing and working in her flower gardens. She loved to cook and was happy to have her family and friends gather at her table. She worked at Deutsch Relays for 20 years until it closed and was a dedicated member of Freedom Baptist Church. The family will attend a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:00am with Rev. Dodd Mays officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store