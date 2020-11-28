WILLIE ELWOOD MILLINOR Willie Elwood Millinor (Buddy), 89 of Wilmington, NC passed from this life into the keeping of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at NHRMC with his family by his side. Willie was born on February 4, 1931, the son of the late Bill Millinor and Edna Mae Campbell. He was preceeded in death by his sister, Pearlie Campbell and brother, Carl Millinor. Buddy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nora Rabon Millinor, his son Bill Millinor (Wendi), daughter Linda Millinor Heath (Martin) and sisters Mavis Hash (Cecil) and Shirley Wheeler (Richard) and numerous nephews and nieces. Buddy leaves behind two grandchildren who were the sparkle in his eye, Elliott Millinor (Katelyn) and Jessie Heath Bright (Nathan) and one very special adopted grandson David Craft. Buddy also is survived by 3 great-grandsons, Miles Elliott Millinor, Michael Elwood Lawrence Bright and Tucker Crayton Vaughn Bright. These boys were the joy of his life in the last few years. Buddy was a charter member of United Advent Christian Church and served faithfully in a number of positions. He had a strong and personal faith in his Lord and Savior. He retired from the New York Times having worked in the press room for his entire career. Buddy served in the United States Army before marrying and was very patriotic. He made sure to hang his flag outside every morning as weather permitted. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11am at United Advent Christian Church, 4912 South College Road in Wilmington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store