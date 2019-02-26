|
WILLIE JAY ROOKS, JR. Willie Jay Rooks Jr, age 86, of Wilmington passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born November 29, 1932 in Atkinson, NC, the son of the late Lorena Tatum Croom and Graham Croom. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol R. McClellan. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith R. Rooks and children Kevin (Bruce) Rooks, Angela (Mousey) Powell; grandchildren, Ryan (Haley) McClellan, Ethan (Ashley) McClellan, Nichole (Glenn) Anderson, Grayson Powell, Taylor Powell and Brayden Baker-Rooks; a great-grandson Easton Anderson; and son-in-law Harold McClellan. He served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Then, after working 44 years, he retired from Federal Paper Board, Riegelwood, NC. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary on Market Street. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Donnie Lovette officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2019