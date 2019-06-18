|
WILLIE LOU ROUSE Willie Lou Oden Rouse, 90, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Trinity Grove with her family at her side. She was born on August 8, 1928 in Hattiesburg, MS to Roberta Talley Oden and James Herman Oden. Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister Veneeda Irby, and her husband of 65 years, Judson R. Rouse, Sr. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Rouse Pratt (Alan); sons, Judson Rouse, Jr. (Susan), and James Rouse (Jan); grandchildren, Talley Evans (Brian), Jordan Rouse (Sarah), Shannon Durham (Charlie), Jake Rouse (Andrew), and Josh Rouse (Claire); great-grandchildren, Charlie, Thomas, and Ellis Evans, Helen Dean and Jackson Rouse, Devan and Reid Durham, and Ryan Rouse. Willie Lou and Judson, along with their children, moved to Wilmington, NC in 1967. They joined Trinity United Methodist Church at that time and became actively involved in the church. Willie Lou volunteered in her children's schools and activities and was an ardent supporter of their participation in athletics. She attended countless sporting events for all of her children and grandchildren and cheered loudly. She also enjoyed watching UNC-Chapel Hill, Michigan State and Atlanta Braves teams. Most of all Willie Lou enjoyed time with her family. She loved cooking for them, hosting family dinners, and tailgating for ballgames. She so much enjoyed seeing her extended family grow. Diagnosed 16 years ago with Pulmonary Fibrosis, she surprised her physicians with her longevity post diagnosis. She lived those years fully and without complaints. She taught her children much about love, faith, grace, and perseverance. Her children wish to thank her faithful friends and church for their love, support and prayers. They also wish to thank Trinity Grove for the love and care provided their mom. They thank, too, their parents for the love, lessons learned, and home they provided them. In lieu of flowers, Willie Lou asked that those wishing to make a memorial gift consider Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21, in the fellowship hall of Trinity United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will follow in the church sanctuary at 11:00 AM. Burial next to her husband will then follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from June 18 to June 20, 2019