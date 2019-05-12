|
WILLIS DONALD BROWN Willis Donald Brown, 89, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Kenansville, NC, October 3, 1929, Willis was the 9th child of fourteen children of the late Otis David and Sally Spell Brown. Willis' devotion to family always came first and foremost. He is survived by his wife, Ann McDonald, and four daughters: Carolyn Brown Dennis and husband Michael of Oak Island, Catherine Brown Floyd and husband David of Wilmington, Charlotte Brown Lewis and husband Selby of Wilmington, Clara Brown Monroe and husband Sandy of Wilmington; four grandsons, William Eugene Floyd, Selby Brown Lewis, Campbell Stewart Monroe, and Daniel Mac Dennis. Willis is also survived by his sister Ruth Brown Lanier of Rose Hill and a brother Bobby Grey Brown of Magnolia. He was predeceased by a grandson William Stewart Monroe, eight sisters, and three brothers. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and their families who will always be remembered. He is survived by the Brown's extended family, Joyce Bowden, daughter Beverly, son Reggie and their family from Fayetteville. Willis received an Associate of Arts from Campbell College, a Bachelor of Arts from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of North Carolina School of Law (Doctor of Law with Honors). After law school, he joined the Army and graduated from JAG School at the University of Virginia. He served three years in the US Army JAG as a Lieutenant. Upon leaving the Army, Willis moved to Fayetteville where he served as Senior Partner in the law firm of Brown, Fox, Deaver, Sweeney, Harris, Mitchell, and Moss for 24 years and was owner of Ann & Willis Brown Rental Company. He was president of the Exchange Club and on the Board of Hope Harbor Ministries. He served on many committees in Fayetteville over the years and was an active member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church for 30 years. He served on the Board of Trustees at Snyder and was a Church Greeter. In 1989, Willis and his wife Ann moved to Wilmington. Willis was a member of Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Later he became active in First Baptist Church as an usher and Sunday School teacher for 14 years. He also served on the Board of Trustees at First Baptist Church. Willis served as Mediator and Arbitrator for the North Carolina Court System for over 15 years. Willis always contributed to his community through many organizations. He was a 32nd degree Mason and served as Potentate of the Sudan Temple Shrine in 1984. He was on the Board of Directors of the Good Shepherd Ministries. Willis was a member of the New Hanover and Pender County Bar Association, the North Carolina Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers. He further served on the Landfall POA and the Kenan Chapel Board of Trustees. Willis also served on the Plantation Village Board for six years. He was a Professor of Criminal Justice at Mount Olive College from 2003 -2011 where he taught Ethics and Criminal Procedure courses. He was the recipient of the James Iredell Award presented by Campbell University Law School An active person, Willis loved golf, snow skiing, scuba diving, flying airplanes, riding horses, sailing boats, and traveling with his wife Ann. Willis and Ann traveled the world together. Visitation with the family will be held from 1 PM until 2 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Parlor of First Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life in the Sanctuary at 2 PM. The burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401 or Shriners Hospital, PO Box 12829, New Bern, NC 28560. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019