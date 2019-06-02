|
|
WILMA RAYNOR CARTER Wilma Raynor Carter, 66, of Wilmington, NC died Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. She was born October 3, 1952 in Wilmington, NC the daughter of the late Colon and Inez Raynor of Holly Ridge, NC. Mrs. Carter was a secretary to the Fire Chief and the training division for the City of Wilmington. She loved a good yard sale day, but her passion was rescuing dachshunds. Surviving is her husband of 38 years, Frankie Lee Carter; three step children; one sister, Barbara Raynor Earp; and one nephew, Colby Earp. The family will receive friends from 10:15 am until 10:45 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019