|
|
TELZA JEAN LANCASTER WOODRUFF (MEMA) Telza Jean Lancaster Woodruff (Mema), 90 of Wilmington, left us to join her Husband and Daughter with our Lord in Heaven on March 10, 2019. She was born in Rocky Mount on December 5, 1928 to PM Lancaster and Lillian Fields. She was self-taught in many hobbies - photography, bird watching, crocheting, glass etching, calligraphy, cross stitch, quilting, smocking among many other things. She was also a Master Gardner who volunteered her time and knowledge to the benefit of others. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by husband David and daughter Lillian. She is survived by her children Mary Yopp and spouse Jimmy, David Woodruff and spouse Brenda, Robert Woodruff and spouse Mi Yong, Ken Woodruff and spouse Jeannette; her grandchildren, James Yopp and spouse Tina, Eric Yopp, Billy Combs and spouse Alli, Beth Coleman and spouse Jerry, Melissa Johnson and spouse Wendy, Kristie Woodruff, Katherine Baker, Greg Johnson, Candi Woodruff, Kenny Woodruff and spouse Melissa, Erica Woodruff, and Sarah Woodruff; her great-grandchildren, Pearson Yopp, Jake Baker, Grady Yopp, Ash Enyart, JL Yopp, Conner Kelley, Ashlyn Kelley, Hayden Baker, Aubrie Yopp, Sutton Coleman, Liam Kelley, Dylan Baker, Mary Coleman, Lillian Combs, Abi Yopp, Maddox Woodruff, Max Harmon, Hazel Woodruff. The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home on Oleander with Chaplin Kelley Wheat-Rivers officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the service at her residence. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2019