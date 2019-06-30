|
WOODY LEONARD Woody Leonard, devoted father and husband, age 54 of Town Creek, passed away on June 28, 2019. Woody was born February 3, 1965 to the late Theron and Jeannette Leonard. Woody grew up in the Town Creek area; he was a graduate of South Brunswick High School, and Hawaii Pacific University. Woody was a powerlifter and left behind many "brothers of strength". Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Trudy Leonard; a daughter, Mae-Lyn Leonard; two sons, David Leonard and Patrick Leonard; and three brothers, Marcus, Anthony, and Brodie. Online condolences may be made at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 30, 2019