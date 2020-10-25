WORTH BANNER OLIVE Worth Banner Olive, 70, passed away on October 17th in Clarkton, NC. He was born and raised in Mt. Airy, NC and was a graduate of Mt. Airy High School. He held a degree in hotel administration from Wilkes Community College and worked in hospitality and retail in Charlotte, NC for a decade. For the past twenty-five years he resided in Wilmington, NC where he was an employee of Pantry/Kangaroo Stores. Worth took great pleasure in making friends and entertaining children and for many years was an active member of Wilmington's clown group, Port City Silly Clowns. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Olive and his aunt, Betsy Ann Olive, both long time Wilmington residents. He is survived by his brother, Chatham Olive of Vancouver, Washington and his nephew, Courtney Olive of Portland, Oregon and many loving aunts and cousins.



