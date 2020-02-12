|
|
WORTH "JACK" JACKSON MAYNARD, JR. Worth (Jack) Jackson Maynard, Jr., 88, husband of Sandy Maynard, died on February 9, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Bridgeton, NJ on October 2, 1931, he was the son of Worth Jackson Sr. and Carrie Virginia Bryant Maynard. He resided in Wilmington, NC and had graduated with a master's degree in education. He was a Spanish teacher, assistant principal and principal in New Hanover County. Jack retired from New Hanover County Schools in 1991 after serving from 1964 to 1991. In addition, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carol Stoner (Andy) and Grace Maynard (Peter), all of Charlotte; son, Lee Sarp (Megan) of Wilmington; grandchild, Worth Thompson of Charlotte; brother, Doug Maynard of Winston-Salem; three nieces and 5 nephews; and grand dogs: Sam, Scruffy, Sadie and Zeus. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Virginia McMillan; son, Worth Maynard; daughter, Caroline Maynard; and grand dogs, Gus and Molly. Jack was incredibly brave and courageous during his journey these last several months. He was so very strong. He fought so hard. I love you to the moon and back. A reception celebrating Jack's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifepoint Church, 3534 S. College Road Suite A Wilmington NC 28401, or New Hanover County Humane Society, 2405 N 23rd St, Wilmington, NC 28405. Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 12, 2020