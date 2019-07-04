Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Xavier Stevenson


1999 - 2019
Xavier Stevenson Obituary
XAVIER STEVENSON Xavier Andrew Stevenson, 19 of Southport, passed away on June 29, 2019. Xavier was born December 11, 1999 in Brunswick County. He was a great athlete, he enjoyed basketball, football, skateboarding, fishing, playing guitar, and jet skiing. Xavier spent a lot of time laughing and joking with family and friends. Survivors include his father Henry Franklin Stevenson, Jr.; mother Michaela Jane Cuneo; paternal grandparents, Henry Franklin Stevenson, Sr. and wife Thi Tam Stevenson; maternal grandfather, Edward Cuneo. Xavier was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Carla Cuneo. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the chapel of Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Cape Fear Memorial Park. The family will have visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 4, 2019
