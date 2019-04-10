|
YOSEF BEN YOCHANAN SHIMON Yosef Ben Yochanan Shimon, born John Ray White passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Womack Army Hospital at the age of 73. He is survived by a son, Ethan Daniel Shimon of Tar Heel, three daughters, Andrea White of Ft. Worth, TX, Alicia Guevara (Yair) of Charlotte, NC and Brianna Burkhead (Jason) of Columbia, SC. A private service will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 10, 2019