YVONNE BOTBOL HEAD Yvonne Botbol Head of Wilmington, NC passed away on September 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born on April 8, 1930 in Casablanca, French Morocco. Yvonne was predeceased by her husband, James Head, and daughter Jeannie Dyson. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Claire Arduino and Alice Aknin of Marseille, France; her brother, Marc Botbol of Wilmington, NC; her daughters, Sandy Samways of Charlotte, NC and Linda West of Raleigh, NC and her husband, Keith; Her granddaughters Melissa Dyson and Ashley Mathhues and husband, Mike; grandson Scott West; great-granddaughter, Madison Gomez. On March 26, 1960 Yvonne was baptized as one of Jehovah's witnesses in Casablanca, Morocco and for 59 years shared her faith in Jehovah God and her hope of a resurrection to life on a paradise earth with all whom she met. She was a beloved member of the Long Leaf Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Wilmington, NC. A Memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 6307 Carolina Beach Road on Sunday, September 15 at 4:00 pm. Yvonne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 14, 2019